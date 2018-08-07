Tony Reynolds Named Forest City YMCA Director of Programs

The YMCA has named Tony Reynolds to the position of Director of Programs. Reynolds will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of youth and adult programming.

Reynolds is returning to his Exercise Science roots having most recently served as an insurance agent on the management team at Farm and City Insurance Service. Reynolds brings a wealth of fitness experience including Director of Sports Performance and Strength and Conditioning Coach at Waldorf College from 2007-2014.

“The YMCA was a major draw for my family when we made the decision to move to Forest City 11 years ago, says Reynolds. I am excited for the opportunity to join this wonderful organization and look forward to using my education and experience to make a difference in our community.”

Reynolds received his bachelor of arts degree and master of science degree in Exercise Science from Indiana State University. He is active in the community as a volunteer coach with the YMCA and Forest City Parks and Recreation, member of the Forest City Rotary Club, Forest City Young Progressionals, and founder/orgainzer of the Forest City Cycling club. He and his wife Missy reside in Forest City along with their two sons Hayden and Holden.