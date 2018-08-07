Eleanor E. Miller, age 97 of Lake Mills, died on Saturday, August 4, 2018 at Manly Specialty Care in Manly, Iowa.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 11, 2018 at the Synod Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lake Mills with Rev. David Emmons officiating. Inurnment will be in the Synod Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery. Her family will be at the church one hour prior to the service to greet friends and relatives.

Eleanor Elvira (Peterson) Sandell Miller was born on June 15, 1921 in Center Township, rural Winnebago County, Iowa to parents Emil and Evelyn (Hermanson) Peterson. She attended and graduated from Lake Mills High School in 1940.

In 1942 Eleanor was married to Clarence Sandell in Missouri. The couple had three children and made their home on a farm in rural Leland. Clarence passed away in September of 1951.

Eleanor eventually met Lyle Harold Miller and the two were wed in South Dakota in 1954. In addition to Eleanor’s three kids, Harold had three and they had a son together. The family lived in rural Forest City where Harold managed the Forest City Airport.

Keeping busy was something Eleanor had no trouble with: she was a busy wife and mother, she worked at Deluxe/Fleetguard for 28 years, was a babysitter for many local children throughout the years, and cleaned various homes and businesses in town.

She enjoyed roller-skating in her younger years, sewing, and collecting things like owls and salt & pepper shakers.

Eleanor is survived by her children Urada “Sandy” Draheim of Rockwell, IA, David (Mary) Sandell of Whittemore, IA, Darlene Tesdahl of Northwood, IA, and Don Miller of Lake Mills; three step children Betty Cox of Trenton, MO, Doris Welle of Okoboji, IA, and Jerry (Alyce) Miller of Fairmont, MN; 8 grandchildren Sue Ann Draheim of Mason City, Martina (Tom) Gaul of New Vienna, IA, John (Jayna) Becker of Boone, IA, Deann (Rex) Lewman of Rudd, IA, Linda (Troy) Einertson of Northwood, IA, Paul Tesdahl of Rochester, MN, OnaLee (Dale) VanHeiden of Lake Mills, and Melissa (Otis) Sorbo of Waldorf, MN; 20 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; and many step-grandchildren in Harold’s family. She is also survived by a sister Gladys Humphrey of Lake Mills and a brother Orvin (Lyn) Peterson of Indianola, IA; as well as many extended relatives and a host of friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; both husbands; grandson John Tesdahl; great-grandson Tyler Gaul; two sons-in-law Thomas Draheim and Clifford Tesdahl; and a brother-in-law Leighton Humphrey.

