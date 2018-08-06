Worth County Board to Review Drainage and Bridge Work

The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet this morning beginning at 9am by hearing from the County Engineer on secondary road matters. Discussion will center on road maintenance and the final payment for the Wheelerwood and 105 bridge work.

Drainage matters will also be discussed and the board will hear from the Iowa Drainage District Associations’ John Torbert beginning at 9:30am. The board will hear about the completion of the Drainage District 23 project and the 2018 Drainage Assessments. The board will also get an update on the Drainage District 21 project which was just awarded.

Issues regarding the mental health region known as County Social Services will be discussed. The board is joining with three other counties, Winnebago, Hancock, and Kossuth, in leaving the region for the northwest regional group after several issues surfaced that the four counties did not approve or agree with.

The board will also hear from Jeff Heil regarding Tax Increment Financing revenue.

The meeting will take place in the Supervisors Room of the Worth County Courthouse.