West Hancock Schools Propose PPEL Vote

The West Hancock Community School District is planning on having district voters cast ballots on a new Physical Plant and Equipment Levy (PPEL). The money would be used to repair or purchase equipment, equip classrooms with technology, and purchase or repair busses for the school district.

West Hancock Superintendent Wayne Kroneman says that there a number of opportunities for residents to learn more about the levy and how it will be beneficial for all West Hancock District students.

Informational opportunities do not end there. Kroneman says that the district will continue to inform residents on the levy all the way up to the election.