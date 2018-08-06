Ryan M. Sanner, 16, of Garner died unexpectedly Saturday, August 4, 2018 at Mercy Medical Center – North Iowa in Mason City.

Funeral services will be held 10 A.M., Saturday, August 11th at the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School Auditorium with Rev. Paul Evans officiating. Following the service, his body will be cremated. A graveside service will be held 1 P.M., Sunday, August 12th at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery in Duncan.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 P.M., Friday at the United Methodist Church in Garner and will resume one hour prior to services at the high school.

Memorials may be directed to the Ryan M. Sanner Memorial Fund.

Arrangements are with Cataldo Funeral Home in Garner.

Ryan Michael Sanner, the son of Joel Sanner and Michelle Burnett was born September 12, 2001 in Wichita, Kansas. He was baptized at the United Methodist Church in Garner. Ryan lived with his family on a farm northwest of Garner and was going to be a junior this year at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School. In high school he was active in the Garner FFA. Ryan helped his step-father, Tom, on the family farm doing cattle chores, baling hay and picking rock. He enjoyed visiting his father, Joel, in Kansas, archery, hunting turkey and deer, 4-wheeling, listening to the rock group KISS and hanging out with his friends.

He was a member of the United Methodist Church in Garner.

Ryan is survived by his mother and step-father, Michelle and Tom Chizek of Garner; his father, Joel Sanner of Olathe, KS; sister, Jenna Chizek of Garner; aunts and uncles, Debra (Ken) Dennis, Robert (Lisa) Marlow, Mary (Gary) Thoms, Barb (Chet) Plonski, Nancy (David) Frederick, Cindy Chizek, Sharon Frederick, Betty Chizek, Rob Chizek, Beth (Phil) Ramsey, Mark Sanner, Ruth Sanner, Chad (Enedelia) Sanner, John Sanner, Wade (Jane) Sanner and Kyle (Bethany) Sanner; many other family and friends; and his three dogs, Luke, Charlie and Bella.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents; and an uncle, Neal Sanner.