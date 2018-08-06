Rowan Man Arrested on Sexual Exploitation Charges

Timothy Roberts, 49, of Rowan has been arrested and charged by the Wright County Sheriff’s Office with multiple counts of Sexual Exploitation of Minor.

The case was initiated by a Cyber Tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tip was forwarded to the Wright County Sheriff’s Office for investigation by the Iowa Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Roberts is charged with eight Class D felonies for the promotion and dissemination of child pornography and two Aggravated misdemeanors for the possession of child pornography.

The Iowa Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Webster County Cyber Crime Unit assisted the Wright County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.

“We continue to see an increase in crimes involving the use of social media and the Internet. We will continue our work and cooperation with other agencies to apprehend those who choose to exploit children,” said Wright County Sheriff Jason Schluttenhofer.

Roberts is being held in the Wright County Jail on a $50,000 cash only bond.