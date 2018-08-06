Hancock County Board to Hold an Extensive Agenda Today

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet this morning beginning at 9am to consider bids and award of the proposed work for Drainage District 81 and Drainage District # 5

At 9:30 a.m. the board will have a completion of work hearing for Drainage District # 1 and 2 Lateral 6B, 6B1, 6B1A, and 6C, consider final pay estimate no. 3 for Drainage District # 1 & 2 Lateral 6B, 6B1, 6B1A and 6C with Reutzel Excavating, Inc., consider change order no. 3 for Drainage District # 1 & 2 Lateral 6B, 6B1, 6B1A and 6C

At 9:50 a.m. the board may set a date and time for public hearing on construction of two new deep pit swine finisher confinement buildings for a new swine confinement facility with matrix scoring to be located in section 5 of Crystal Township by Summit Pork II, LLC

At 10:00 a.m., the board will hold a formal hearing with landowners of Drainage District #1 and 2 South Main in the Basement Meeting Room in the Law Enforcement Center.

At 11:00 a.m. Kent Rode, Bolton & Menk, will give an update on various drainage projects followed at 11:15 a.m. by Ann Hinders, Drainage Clerk of Hancock County, who will allow the board to consider a second pay estimate for Drainage District #130 Main Tile Surface Drain Repairs with A-1 Excavating and Drainage.

At 11:45 a.m., Brad Leckrone with Next Generation Technologies, will discuss possible consideration of Agreement to Contract for IT Department Services with Next Generation Technologies for Fiscal Year 2019. The board may also consider a Backup Agreement with Next Generation Technologies.

At 12:00 p.m., Randy Lansing, City Administrator for the City of Garner, will discuss possible consideration of 28E Agreement between the City of Garner, Iowa and the County of Hancock, Iowa for parking ticket enforcement. This will be followed by discussion on a potential 28E agreement regarding Winnebago/Hancock/Worth Mental Health services. The county is joining with Winnebago County in retaining the services of Sandy Mireles after her position was eliminated with County Social Services, the 22 county regional mental health group which the three area counties and Kossuth County are looking to secede membership from and join the northwest region.