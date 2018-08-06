Arneta M Randall, 90, of Forest City formerly of Thompson, died Friday, evening, August 3rd at the Good Samaritan Center in Forest City.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, on Wednesday, August 8, 2018 at Trinity Lutheran Church in rural Thompson. Inurnment will be in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in rural Thompson at a later date.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 PM on Tuesday, August 7, 2018 at Oakcrest Funeral services in Buffalo Center.

Oakcrest Funeral Services of Buffalo Center in charge of arrangements.

Arneta M. Randall, daughter of Lee and Arlet (Newtson) VanHorn, was born April 13, 1928, in Bricelyn, Minnesota. She was Baptized and Confirmed in the Bricelyn Lutheran Church and attended and graduated from Bricelyn High School 1946.

Arneta was united in marriage to Harold on October 10, 1947, at Bricelyn Lutheran Church. Together they farmed together north of Thompson, then moved to Bock, Minnesota, and farmed there for 4 years, and moved back to the home place in 1960. In 1971 they moved to Thompson retiring from farming and Arneta worked for Winnebago Industries and at the Good Samaritan Center.

Arneta was a member of the W.E.L.C.A. at Trinity and a lifelong member of the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 32 in Wells, Minnesota.

Arneta is survived by her daughters, Bonnie (special friend Lee Wellbrock) Dolata of Lakewood, CO, Rose (Alan) Davis of Leeton, MO, June (Rick) Colshan of Forest City, and Carol (Jack) Wagner of Fort Myers, FL; grandsons, David (Lara) Dolata, Dustin (special friend Kelly Haggy) Huston, John (Amanda) Davis, and Nicholas Jensen; granddaughters, Sarah (JR) Green and Molly (Rodney Turner) Jensen; 13 great-grandchildren, brothers, Allan (Mary) VanHorn and Lee (Loris) VanHorn; sisters, Marlene Beyer, Valeria (Allan) Snodgrass, and Alice Lamont; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold, daughter, Elaine, parents, sisters, Lee Ann (Orvie) Beckman and LaVaun Shroeder; brothers, Art (Joan) VanHorn, and brother-in-law, Jack Beyer and Wayne LaMont.