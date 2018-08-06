Wright County Board to Review Budget and Appointments

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet this morning beginning at 9am with an open forum to allow for public comment on issue they believe should be addressed. The board may not act on new issues, but may table them for a future agenda item.

The board will hear from Jeremy Abbas, Assistant to the Wright County Engineer and consider the idea of a new employee as Patrol Operator out of the Belmond shed.

A position on the Ecoonomic Development Board may be filled with the appointment of Karl Helgevold to the position. The board may also remove Stan Watne as the County Supervisor Representative.

At 9:45am, the board will hold a public hearing to allow the Wright County residents an opportunity to voice their opinion on an amendment to the fiscal year 2018-19 Wright County Budget. The amendment is being proposed to allow for an adjustment in the current years budget.

The board will meet in the Supervisors Room of the Wright County Courthouse in Clarion.