Warmer Temperatures and Possible Strong Storms Today

It’s been cooler than normal for summertime in north Iowa but the next several days, the forecast is calling for hotter, steamier weather. Meteorologist Andrew Ansorge, at the National Weather Service, says area cities may see highs of 85 degrees this afternoon and possible strong storms.

These temperatures are relatively normal for early August, but it just seems hotter since we’ve had cooler weather for a while.

Residents who don’t use sprinklers or an irrigation system likely haven’t had to mow their lawns for a week or two and the grass is probably starting to get brown and crunchy. Relief may be coming today.

See more details on your forecast at kiow.com.