SUNDAY TALK: Reynolds Talks Tariffs, Trade, and the Rural Task Force

Despite the trade issues and resulting tariffs, Governor Kim Reynolds is determined to continue to grow farming, business, and opportunities in Iowa. She is assembling a rural task force that will come up with ideas in this area and submit them to her. She continues to fight for the farmer in easing the effect of the tariffs and trade issues. She is proud of the current ranking by the state in education, but says she is not settling for the current ranking.

Unemployment is around 2% which is one of the lowest in the country. Reynolds wants to try and lower that even more through development of business and industry in the state. Reynolds took a moment to talk about these issues with KIOW News Director A. J. Taylor in our Sunday Talk.