Senator Charles Grassley has been reviewing the current farm aid bailout due to the tariffs imposed on U. S. farm products. Grassley has continually shown concern over the current state of agricultural trade and is looking for a resolution to the current crisis.

Grassley also serves as Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee. He is looking at the nomination of Judge Kavanaugh to the U. S. Supreme Court.

Grassley recently spoke with reporters on these issues in our Sunday Talk.