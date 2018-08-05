Lake Mills and Mason City to Hold National Night Out on Tuesday

More than four-dozen Iowa communities including Lake Mills and Mason City that will be taking part in this week’s National Night Out. The events are always held on the first Tuesday of August. Hamilton County Sheriff Doug Timmons says it’s an effort to foster relationships between law enforcement and the towns they service.

The National Association of Town Watch launched the event in 1984 and now thousands of communities nationwide take part every year. Matt Peskin is the event’s national project coordinator.

To see if your community is participating in National Night Out, visit: www.natw.org. Other Iowa towns registered as having events: Alta, Altoona, Ames, Ankeny, Asbury, Bloomfield, Boone, Bridgewater, Carlisle, Carroll, Carter Lake, Cedar Falls, Cedar Rapids, Cherokee, Coralville, Council Bluffs, Davenport, Des Moines, Dewitt, Dubuque, Fonda, Fort Dodge, Grimes, Grinnell, Iowa City, Lake Mills, Le Mars, Manson, Marion, Mason City, Melcher-Dallas, Nashua, Newton, Norwalk, Pella, Polk City, Red Oak, Rockwell, Sheffield, Sigourney, Sioux City, Spencer, Storm Lake, Stormlake, Tama, University Heights, Urbandale, Vinton, Waterloo, Webster City, West Liberty, Windsor Heights