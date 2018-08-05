August Dates Set at the Florence Trap Shooting Range

The Florence Trap Shooting Range will be open to the public on the following dates.

Sunday, August 5th, 10:00 AM-Noon

Wednesday, August 8th, 5:00-7:00 PM

Wednesday, August 15th, 5:00-7:00 PM

Wednesday, August 22nd, 5:00-7:00 PM

Sunday, August 26th, 10:00 AM-Noon

Wednesday, August 29th, 5:00-7:00 PM

The range is located at 42435 60th Avenue,

between Thompson and Buffalo Center, just south of Highway 9.

It features voice-activated Pat Traps.

The cost to shoot is $3.00 for a round of 25 targets. Punch cards are available. For More information contact the Winnebago County Conservation Board at 641-565-3390.