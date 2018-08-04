IA Delegation Asks Trump to Quickly Approve Iowa’s Storm Disaster Declaration

Congressman Steve King, a member of the House Agriculture Committee, announces that he has joined a letter sent by Iowa’s Congressional delegation to President Trump which asks the President to “expeditiously approve” Governor Kim Reynolds’ request for a declaration of a major disaster for the State of Iowa as a result of recent severe weather and flooding. The letter was signed by all of the members of the Iowa delegation and sent to President Trump this afternoon.

“We stand united as a federal delegation with state and local officials – and those resilient Iowans who suffered from these fierce and consequential storms – in working with you and your administration to help expedite this much needed assistance,” the delegation wrote in the letter.

In total, thirty counties were included by Governor Reynolds in the state’s request for federal disaster assistance. These include the following twenty-two counties located in the 4th Congressional District represented by Congressman King:

Buena Vista, Cerro Gordo, Cherokee, Chickasaw, Clay, Dickinson, Emmet, Floyd, Hamilton, Hancock, Humboldt, Kossuth, Lyon, O’Brien, Osceola, Palo Alto, Pocahontas, Sioux, Story, Webster, Winnebago, and Wright.

The delegation letter to President Trump reads as follows:

Dear Mr. President:

We respectfully ask you to expeditiously approve the request made June 31, 2018, by Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, for a declaration of a major disaster for the State of Iowa as a result of severe weather that produced high winds, severe thunderstorms, hail, heavy rains, flash flooding and riverine flooding. These severe weather conditions caused significant damage to public and private property between June 6, 2018, through July 2, 2018.

The 30 counties included in this request for public assistance are Adair, Buchanan, Buena Vista, Cerro Gordo, Cherokee, Chickasaw, Clay, Dallas, Delaware, Dickinson, Emmet, Floyd, Hamilton, Hancock, Howard, Humboldt, Kossuth, Lyon, O’Brien, Osceola, Palo Alto, Pocahontas, Polk, Sioux, Story, Warren, Webster, Winnebago, Winneshiek and Wright.

The Governor also requested assistance though the FEMA Individual Assistance Program, the Small Business Administration Disaster Loan Program and the U.S. Department of Agriculture assistance programs for the four counties of Buchanan, Dickinson, Polk and Winnebago.

After a thoughtful, comprehensive, and rigorous assessment, Governor Reynolds determined this incident is of such severity and magnitude that effective response and support is beyond the resources and capabilities of the State and affected local governments and that supplementary federal assistance is needed.

We thank you for your prompt consideration of this request. We stand united as a federal delegation with State and local officials – and those resilient Iowans who suffered from these fierce and consequential storms – in working with you and your administration to help expedite this much needed assistance.

Sincerely,