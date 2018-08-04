Buffalo Centers’ Meat and Music Spectacular is Today

Buffalo Center will be the host of the annual Meat & Music Spectacular today. North Iowa Betterment Executive Director Beth Matheson says the event will kick off at 2pm and will feature a number of new games and old favorites.

A barbeque meal will be served at 5pm and there will be a meat raffle too.

Matheson says a separate raffle is being offered for a Traeger Grill

The celebration would not be complete without music.

There will be an Iowa barbeque sanctioned Barbeque Contest and an Anything Bacon Contest, with competition barbeque samples starting at 4pm. Thirteen teams will be competing for top prizes. More information is available at mms.northiowabetterment.com