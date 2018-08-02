Weather Was Not A Torrid in July for North Iowa

Aside from an outburst of destructive tornadoes two weeks ago, the just completed month of July was fairly uneventful in terms of weather. State Climatologist Justin Glisan (rhymes with “listen”) says it was a welcome change from the extremes Iowans experienced the previous three months.

The statewide preliminary average rainfall total for July is three-point-five inches. That’s just an inch below normal for a typical July.

The statewide preliminary average temperature last month — 73.3 degrees — is only three-tenths-of-a-degree below normal for a typical July.

The highest temperature recorded in Iowa last month was 101-degrees, in Lamoni, on July 13. The towns of Stanley, Sheldon, and Waukon tied for the coldest temperature of 48 on July 27th and 28th. The National Weather Service is still investigating, but so far, 12 tornadoes have been confirmed in Iowa last month. They all happened on the same day, with the three strongest twisters touching down in Marshalltown, Pella, and Bondurant.

Only minor injuries were reported in that tornado outbreak. Through the first seven months of 2018, there have been 27 tornadoes confirmed in Iowa.

It appears July 2018 will wind-up being the 55th coolest July in state history (tied with 1928 and 1981). 1936 was the warmest July of record, at 82.7 degrees…about 9 degrees above normal. 2009 was the coldest July on record at 68 degrees, almost six degrees below normal.