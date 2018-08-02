Area is Becoming a Part of Weather Extremes

Iowa and other Midwestern states are seeing more weather extremes this summer, with many areas experiencing heavy rains that cause flash flooding followed by long periods of heat with no rain. Meteorologist Dennis Todey, director of the USDA’s Midwest Climate Hub, based in Ames, says in some regions, those heavy rain showers may come more often.

Todey says part of the pattern of climate change includes more weather extremes, like what we’ve experienced this spring and summer.

Todey says it’s very difficult to forecast the arrival of some storms that will bring very heavy rain.

Todey says there’s growing concern those weather extremes could also apply to rapidly spreading drought conditions.