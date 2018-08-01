Wayne E. Eckels, 79, of Britt passed Monday, July 30, 2018 at the Hancock County Memorial Hospital.

Funeral services for Wayne Eckels will be held Friday, August 3, 2018 at 1:00 PM at the Woden Christian Reformed Church, 205 290th Street rural Woden. Burial was at the Woden Christian Reformed Cemetery in Woden.

Visitation will be Thursday, August 2, 2018 from 5:00 – 7:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West in Britt and one hour prior to services at the church on Friday.

