Severe Storms May Plague the Area Today

A long stretch of cooler than normal weather for this time of year will soon be coming to an end across Iowa. National Weather Service Meteorologist Brad Small says the warm-up coming this weekend will be preceded by a chance of damaging storms over portions of northern Iowa.

Wednesday’s severe weather risk area includes the cities of Forest City, Algona, Mason City, Britt, Garner, and Lake Mills. Small says noticeably warmer weather will return on Friday, but it won’t match the “extreme heat” we experienced earlier this summer.

The warm and humid conditions will stretch into early next week, according to Small, and some thunderstorm chances are also in the weekend forecast.