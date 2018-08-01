Reynolds Calls on Area Residents and Officials to Participate in the Rural Task Force

Governor Kim Reynolds is turning her attention to further developing rural Iowa. She wants to see business and industry grow in these areas which creates employment opportunities and strengthens Iowa’s industrial position in the country. Reynolds spoke with KIOW News on the areas she is focusing on with a yet to be assembled rural task force.

With unemployment around 2%, keeping Iowa youth in the state and attracting a labor force are key to increasing the current labor force. This would also require increased housing opportunities for those prospective workers. As a result, Reynolds wants to see what, if any possibilities there are to try and develop these areas of concern.

This call for leadership is resulting in the formation of the rural task force that would address these and other concerns.

Reynolds made it clear that she wants to hear from residents and officials in the rural sector.

Again, the address is openup.iowa.gov.