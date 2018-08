Lorraine DeWaard, 91, of Britt passed Wednesday, August 1, 2018 at the Muse Norris Hospice in Mason City.

Funeral services for Lorraine DeWaard will be held Saturday, August 4, 2018 at 1:00 PM at the Woden Christian Reformed Church, 205 290th Street rural Woden. Burial will be at the Woden Christian Reformed Cemetery in Woden.

Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday.

