Learning Online Arrives at West Hancock Schools

Online degree programs have been available at colleges and universities for well over a decade. These programs provide learning opportunities for those who have busy lifestyles and those who don’t feel comfortable attending college or in a classroom setting. These programs have proven to be very successful by opening college opportunities to entirely different market to higher learning institutions.

West Hancock High School is now adding a new way of learning online called “Iowa Net High. West Hancock Superintendent Wayne Kroneman explains how the process will work.