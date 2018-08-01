Despite Rumors, Area Property Values Undamaged by Wind Farms

Wind energy projects do not lower surrounding property values, according to a study being released by the Center for Rural Affairs. Center policy associate Lu Nelsen says opponents of wind power development who speak out at public meetings typically make the claim, but there’s no evidence to support it.

Iowa is one of the nation’s leading states for wind power generation, with more than one-third of our electricity coming from the wind. Iowa’s goal is 40% by 2020. Nelsen says other types of development often do have a negative impact on land values.

Nelsen says local officials and wind power developers need to be clear about what will happen with any new project, especially in regard to the land’s appearance post-construction.

The wind industry employs some 7,000 Iowans. The study was conducted by the Lawrence Berkeley National Lab and the Universities of Rhode Island and Connecticut. The Center for Rural Affairs is based in Lyons, Nebraska.