Carolyn J. Greenwood, 63 of Belmond, passed away on Sunday, July 29, 2018 at Iowa Specialty Hospital in Belmond surrounded by her family.

Memorial services for Carolyn Greenwood will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, August 4, 2018 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 304 3rd Avenue North East in Belmond with Pastor Dawn Pederson officiating.

Carolyn’s family will be hosting a casual visitation one hour prior to services at the church.

