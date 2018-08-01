Ernst Meets With Nominee Kavanaugh

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst met Tuesday with President Donald Trump’s nominee to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court, Judge Brett Kavanaugh. Following the meeting, Senator Ernst issued the statement below:

“Judge Brett Kavanaugh is a highly-qualified, well-respected justice. As members of the Senate, it is not often that we get the opportunity to give our advice and consent on the confirmation of Supreme Court justices. It is even rarer that we get the opportunity to confirm someone as highly qualified and well-respected as Brett Kavanaugh.

“From my conversation with Judge Kavanaugh—and from his tremendous experience on the bench—I believe he is committed to the rule of law and the United States Constitution. I look forward to confirming Judge Brett Kavanaugh as our next Supreme Court Justice, and I thank him, and his family, for their willingness to serve our nation.”