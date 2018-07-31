Winnebago Board to Discuss New Bridges and Drainage

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet this morning beginning at 9am in the Supervisors Room at the Winnebago County Courthouse. The meeting will begin with a presentation by Winnebago County Sheriff Dave Peterson on extended warranties issues. Then Winnebago County Engineer Scott Meinders will address secondary road issues and projects. Then he will present two of the many bridge projects slated for this year.

The first bridge project will be in the Newton Township Section 16 while the other is in the Linden Township Section 21. Meinders will present the projects for approval by the board.

Drainage matters, if any, will be handled toward the end of the meeting.