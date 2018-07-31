Unity Point Patients Get Phised

Unity Point Health is sending out letters to patients about an email “phising” attack that may’ve compromised their personal information. Unity Point says the fraudulent emails were disguised to appear to have come from a trusted executive within the organization. The phishing emails tricked some employees into providing their confidential sign-in information which gave attackers access to their internal email accounts between March 14th and April 3rd of this year. Those email accounts contained various information on patients that included their Social Security numbers and may’ve included credit card and bank information as well. Unity Point says it has had not reports of misuse of the information, but they are offering free credit monitoring to those impacted by the information breach.