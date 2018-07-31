King: “4.1% GDP is Proof That the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act is Working.”

Congressman Steve King, a member of the House Committee on Small Business, releases this statement following the announcement that in the second quarter the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth has surged to 4.1%. The GDP is a measure of the monetary value of all the finished goods and services produced within a country’s border. King attributes the surge in GDP growth to two primary factors: 1) enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act he voted for and 2) the Trump administration’s focus on eliminating costly and burdensome federal regulations.

“Today’s announcement of 4.1% second quarter GDP growth is proof that the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act is working for Americans,” said King. “I predicted that today’s GDP announcement would be over 4%, and I did so because I understand the fundamental strength of our economy when we cut taxes and eliminate regulations. We should work on making the tax cuts permanent so we can continue to carry this momentum forward. With today’s number, the ‘best vote I have cast in Congress’ keeps getting better all the time, and only the most stubborn leftist could dispute this fact.”