Ernst Announces Details for U.S. Service Academy Open House for Iowa Students

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA), a combat veteran and member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, will host a U.S. Service Academy Open House for Iowa students interested in applying to, or learning more about service academies. Academy representatives from the nation’s five service academies will be available to answer questions on the application and nomination process.

“I am thrilled to provide the opportunity for Iowa students to visit with service academy representatives and learn more about serving our great nation,” said Senator Ernst. “I hope Iowans who are interested in applying to one of our country’s finest institutions of higher learning will join me for my U.S. Service Academy Open House in Johnston on August 10th.”

Each year, Senator Ernst has the honor and responsibility of nominating Iowa students to the U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Military Academy at West Point, and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy. However, she cannot nominate students to the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, as a congressional nomination is not needed to apply.

This event is open to the public. Details are as follows:

Friday, August 10, 2018

3:00 PM CT – 5:00 PM CT

Camp Dodge

Freedom Center

7105 NW 70th Avenue

Johnston, IA

Participants:

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst

U.S. Air Force Academy Representative

U.S. Merchant Marine Academy Representative

U.S. Military Academy Representative

U.S. Naval Academy Representative

U.S. Coast Guard Academy Representative

Members of the public interested in attending should RSVP to Brenda Safranski at Brenda_Safranski@ernst.senate.gov. Students who are unable to attend the event can learn more about the academy nomination process or apply by clicking here.