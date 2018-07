Residents in Britt have been noticing a change in the landscape at West Hancock High School. There is a new marquee in front of the high school. West Hancock School Superintendent Wayne Kroneman says the sign was a donation from the family of the late Chet Eisenman.

The sign will display upcoming school events and announcements. Kroneman talked about the upcoming partnership with KIOW Radio/Coloff Media.

Kroneman says the school district is preparing to roll out a new website.