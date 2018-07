Duane A. Thompson, 43 of Manly, Iowa died Friday July 27, 2018 at Mercy Medical Center North Iowa.

Memorial services will be held 10:30 A.M., Thursday, August 2, 2018 at Cataldo Schott Funeral Chapel, 505 North Clark St., Forest City, Iowa 50436.

Family inurnment will be held at a later date

Memorials may be directed in his name in care of his family.

