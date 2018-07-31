Brakel Pleads Guilty to Drug Possession

Nylita Brakel of Forest City, pled guilty to “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance-Second Offense (Marijuana),” an aggravated misdemeanor. Brakel was sentenced to serve 365 days in the Winnebago County Jail, with all but 7 days suspended, and ordered to pay a $625.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. Brakel was placed on probation for a period of 2 years to the Department of Correctional Services. Brakel was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations.