Brakel Pleads Guilty to Drug Possession

July 31, 2018 AJ Taylor Local News, News 0

Nylita Brakel of Forest City, pled guilty to “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance-Second Offense (Marijuana),” an aggravated misdemeanor.  Brakel was sentenced to serve 365 days in the Winnebago County Jail, with all but 7 days suspended, and ordered to pay a $625.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs.  Brakel was placed on probation for a period of 2 years to the Department of Correctional Services.  Brakel was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations. 