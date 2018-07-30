Ruth V. Westerberg, 84 of rural Leland, died Saturday, July 28, 2018 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, MN surrounded by her family.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 A.M., Friday, August 3, 2018 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 246 South Clark St., Forest City with Pastor Rod Hopp officiating.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 P.M., Thursday, August 2, 2018 at Cataldo Schott Funeral Chapel, 505 North Clark St., Forest City, Iowa 50436.

Burial will take place in Mt. Valley Luther Lutheran Cemetery, rural Leland, Iowa.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Immanuel Lutheran Church and Mayo Clinic Hospice.

