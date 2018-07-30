Ruth N. (Krage) Radechel-Davis, 82, of Clarion passed away Monday, July 23, 2018 at Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa in Mason City.

A Celebration of Life for Ruth Radechel-Davis will be held on Friday, August 3, 2018 at 11:00 AM at First Lutheran Church, 420 First Street Northwest in Clarion, with Pastor Nicole Woodley officiating.

A memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, August 2, 2018 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion, and will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Friday.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Home

1801 Central Avenue East

Clarion, Iowa 50525

515-532-2233