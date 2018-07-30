Harold Llewellyn Wintz, 91, of Clarion passed away at his home on Sunday, July 29, 2018.

Funeral services for Harold Wintz will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, August 7, 2018 at the United Church of Christ Congregational, 121 3rd Avenue North West in Clarion, with Pastor Bill Kem officiating. Burial will take place at Hitesville Cemetery in rural Aplington, Iowa.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Monday, August 6, 2018 at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue in Clarion, and will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Tuesday.

Memorials are suggested to be made to Gateway Hospice, 103 2nd Avenue Northeast in Clarion, Iowa, 50525.

