Gary Eugene Sheldahl, 75 of Forest City, died Saturday, July 28, 2018 at 7:15 P.M. from carcinoid cancer of the liver at the Muse Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City, Iowa

Memorial services will be held at 10:30 A.M., Thursday, August 2, 2018 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 246 South Clark St., Forest City with Pastor Zech Anderson and Art Zewert Chaplain-Hospice of North Iowa officiating.

A gathering of friends and family will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 P.M., Wednesday, August 1, 2018 at Cataldo Schott Funeral Chapel, 505 North Clark St., Forest City, Iowa 50436.

Burial of cremains will take place in Oakland Cemetery in Forest City with Military Honors performed by the Forest City American Legion Post # 121.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes gifts to be given to the Gary Sheldahl Memorial Fund.

Cataldo Schott Funeral Home

505 North Clark St.

Forest City, Iowa 50436

641-585-2685

www.cataldoschottfh.com