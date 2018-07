Eric A. Hult, 58 of Corwith, formerly of Belmond, passed away on Friday, July 27, 2018 at University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City.

Memorial services for Eric Hult will be held at a later date. Ewing Funeral Home in Belmond is assisting the family with arrangements.

