Arnold L. Hauge, 94, of Fertile, died Saturday, July 28, 2018 at the Mercy Medical Center North Iowa in Mason City.

A visitation will be held Tuesday, July 31, 2018 from 5:00 – 7:00 P.M. at the Cataldo Schott Funeral Chapel, 505 North Clark St. Forest City, Iowa.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Wednesday, August 1, 2018 at the Fertile Lutheran Church with the Pastor Dave Halvorson officiating.

Interment will be held in Brush Point Cemetery in rural Fertile.

Memorials may be… directed to the Fertile Lutheran Church.

