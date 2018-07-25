Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued

The area is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 11pm. This means that conditions are favorable for a severe thunderstorm to develop over the area. Earlier, a strong thunderstorm prompted Winnebago and Hancock Counties to go under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 7pm, but that was allowed to expire to due the rapid weakening of the storm as it moved over the area.

Conditions still remain favorable for more storms to redevelop in southern Minnesota and begin to move southward towards Kossuth, Worth, Winnebago, Hancock, Wright, and Cerro Gordo Counties. Persons in these areas should remain on the lookout and stay tuned to KIOW or kiow.com for the latest information.