Merle M. Anderson, 75, of Clarion and formerly of Belmond passed away Tuesday, July 24, 2018 at Iowa Specialty Hospital in Clarion.

According to Merle’s wishes, his body was donated to the University of Iowa Deeded Body Program for use in medical research and education.

A memorial gathering will take place at a later date.

