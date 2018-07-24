Women, Land, and Legacy Meeting Scheduled for Wednesday

Women in Cerro Gordo County and the surrounding area can learn more about strategies to transition their farm, at the next local Women, Land & Legacy (WLL) meeting on Wednesday, July 25, 5:30-8 p.m. at the Cerro Gordo County Extension and Outreach office, 601 S. Illinois Ave., Mason City. The presenter will be Myron Friesen of Farm Financial Strategies, Inc. in Osage, Iowa, http://www.farmestate.com/new/farmestate/. Myron’s presentation is titled, “Strategies by Design, Not by Default.” The program will follow a light supper which will be served from 5:30-6 p.m. The meeting and supper are free of charge, but free will donations will be accepted. Door prizes will be given away after the program.

WLL is a unique USDA state-wide program, currently active in 26 counties, providing locally-led education and outreach, as well as networking opportunities, particularly for women landowners and farmers in Iowa. In an agricultural climate where nearly 50% of land in Iowa is owned or co-owned by women, programming that educates and empowers female landowners and farmers is a crucial need for the future of Iowa farms.

This event is free and open to the public, women are strongly encouraged to attend.

For more information or to RSVP, contact Cerro Gordo County Extension and Outreach, 641-423-0844 or bartus@iastate.edu.