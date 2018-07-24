WCTA Hires Nitcher

Winnebago Cooperative Telecom Association (WCTA) recently announced that Tyler Nitcher has joined the cooperative. Tyler was hired as WCTA’s Account Representative. Tyler currently lives with her husband, Dylan, and their daughter, Aubree. In her free time Tyler enjoys playing volleyball, golfing, and being outdoors.

Tyler comes to WCTA with an accounting background having worked in the accounting department at a previous job. Tyler says, “I am excited for this new opportunity and to be able to grow with the cooperative. WCTA has a positive atmosphere and I am excited to be able to be a part of it”.

Tyler is delighted to join a team where customer satisfaction is the number one priority. Tyler is looking forward to all the challenges and new things she will learn with her position as an account representative with WCTA.