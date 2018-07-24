Tunnels 2 Towers Coming to Forest City on Saturday

An event that has its roots in the 9/11 disaster is coming to Forest City. On Saturday, the Tunnels 2 Towers event will take place at the Emergency Services Center across from the TSB Bank in Forest City beginning at 9am. Tunnels 2 Towers organizer Amy Frakes gave a background on the unique name and purpose of the event.

Similar events have yielded funding to help those first responders and their families.

The event here in Forest City is open to the public and is for all ages who want to run or walk.

Part of the money raised in the Tunnels 2 Towers Run/Walk will go to funding a “Smart Home” for a severely injured U. S. Veteran. These are homes that are specifically adapted to the needs of the injured veteran who receives it. These homes average around $500,000 to build. In 2013, actor Gary Sinese and the Tunnels 2 Towers Foundation awarded 12 homes to severely injured veterans in Tampa. Since then, homes have been awarded across the United States including homes in Iowa. Last year, two events in Sioux City and Des Moines raised $25,000 towards the cost of a home.

Frakes said that registration is easy and online.