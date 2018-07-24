Shannon Gene Torkelson, 41 of Forest City died Thursday, July 19, 2018 in Fort Dodge, Iowa as a result of a construction accident.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Friday, July 27, 2018 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Forest City with Pastor Bob Snitzer of Pilot Knob Lutheran Church officiating.

A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday.

Burial will take place in Ellington Township Cemetery, rural Forest City.

Arrangements are with Cataldo Schott Funeral Home in Forest City.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.cataldoschottfh.com

Cataldo Schott Funeral Home

505 North Clark St.

Forest City, Iowa 50436

641-585-2685