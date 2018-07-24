Mason City Mayor Sees Canadian Production of “Music Man”

Mason City mayor Bill Schickel trekked to Canada to make a special appearance at last weekend’s performance of “The Music Man” at the famed Stratford Festival Theatre in Stratford, Ontario. Ann Swerdfager is publicity director for the festival, which is featuring the celebrated musical by Mason City native Meredith Willson. She explains why the Iowa mayor made the trip north.

Despite how many times he must have seen the popular musical over the years, Swerdfager says Schickel appeared to be genuinely enjoying himself.

After presenting the ceremonial key to the actor, Schickel presented a talk about Mason City to the Stratford audience. There was a full crowd of 1,800 that night. The show is running in Stratford through early November.