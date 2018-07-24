Walk-In Registration Begins Soon at the North Iowa Schools

Walk-In Registration for parents desiring to enroll their children in the North Iowa School District will be held Thursday, August 2 from 2:00-6:00 p.m. in the High School Media Center.

North Iowa Community School District will continue with an electronic school registration process made available through JMC online registration. This will give parents or guardians the ability to verify and update information though an easy to navigate electronic registration. The flexibility of accessing the registration on your time schedule will allow you to register your children from the convenience of anywhere or on one of the school computers on August 2 from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. Parents can login to the “Parent Access” on the North Iowa homepage www.northiowa.org or under the “Registration” link at the bottom right of the page. Fees can also be paid online through the PaySchools program.

The school webpage (www.northiowa.org) also has a link to sign up for Before School Parent-Teacher Goal Setting Conferences for K-Prep – 8th grade students under the “Conference Registration” link. Online conference sign up will be available until August 14.

Athletic Director, Chad Hinders reminds all middle school and high school athletes that a current Athletic Physical is needed before a student is allowed to attend practice. Athletic Physical forms are available at the school or on the school web page. www.northiowa.org

Questions may be directed to school secretary Sheryl Davids at 641-562-2525 or email davidss@northiowa.org.

In order to prepare for the new school year, it is very important that all students be registered by closing time August 2.