Wright County Board to Hold Light Agenda

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will hold their weekly meeting today beginning at 9am. The meeting will begin with an open forum for public input. The board will then hear from Jeremy Abbas who is the Assistant to the County Engineer on a new hire for summer help.

CSS Coordinator Jen Sheehan will present the CSN Business Associate Agreement with the Iowa County Technology Services for the board to consider and possibly sign. Then the board will consider a law enforcement agreement with the City of Dows where the county will agree to perform patrol duties for the city.

The meeting will take place in the Wright County Courthouse in Clarion.