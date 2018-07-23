Miller Recycling Site gets “Trashed”

Not everyone’s trash is someone’s treasure, at least not according to Hancock County. The Hancock County Board of Supervisors would like to spread the message that garbage and recycling don’t mix. Hancock County thinks it’s a good idea to conserve as much of our natural resources as possible, thus is why they offer 4 recycling drop sites in Crystal Lake, Kanawha, Klemme and Miller. But Hancock County Supervisor Jerry Tlach says Miller’s recycling bin has been invaded with tons of non-recycling materials such as soiled diapers.

According to Tlach, the issue with dumping garbage in the bins seems to have escalated a lot in recent days.

According to Waste Management, recycling items consist of metal cans, aluminum foil, paper and cardboard, glass, plastic, batteries, bulbs and electronics. Large cardboard boxes should be folded before placing into recycling bins, and all bottles should be emptied. For a complete list of what is and what is not considered acceptable materials, visit wm.com/thinkgreen.