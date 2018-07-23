Letters From Home to Bring USO Like Show to Forest City Today

Many remember the images of USO performances done by great celebrities like Bob Hope, The Andrews Sisters, Jim Croce, and other great artists. During these shows, many great memories were made that remain with those who served in the wars of the twentieth century. A performance troupe is coming to Forest City to recreate that same feeling. Amy Turner of Letters From Home talks about the upcoming show on July 24th on the Winnebago Rally Grounds.

USO shows got their start during World War II and gained momentum during the Korean and Vietnam wars. Letters From Home tries to capture that spirit.

Letters From Home is actually a number of shows that perform one of the scripted versions at a performance site.

The troupe has traveled to nearly all 50 states accomplishing a goal of bring back that nostalgia found in the USO shows.